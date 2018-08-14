हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Pune ranked best city in India on ease of living index

Pune has been ranked first in the ‘Ease of Living Index’ launched by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri today, with Navi Mumbai coming in second and Delhi languishing at 65.

Aug 14, 2018, 10:40 AM IST
