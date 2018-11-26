हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Punjab Police arrest six suspects in Amritsar Bomb Blast

The Punjab Police has arrested 6 suspects in Amritsar bomb blast case. The arrest was made when the 6 were travelling from Jammu to Delhi in Puja express. Watch full video to know more.

Nov 26, 2018, 10:04 AM IST
