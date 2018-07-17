हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi to pass women's reservation bill

In less than a week before the parliament's monsoon session, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pass the women's reservation bill.

Jul 17, 2018, 09:32 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Supreme Court fixes Shopian firing case hearing on July 30

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close