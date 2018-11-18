हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Rahul Gandhi challenges PM Modi on Rafale

Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi challenges PM Modi on Rafale deal. He has asked him to debate on Rafale with him on stage for only 15 minutes.

Nov 18, 2018, 08:04 AM IST
