Morning Breaking: Rahul Gandhi in Delhi High Court against reopening of his tax assessment

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday challenged in Delhi high court the reopening of his 2011-12 assessment by the tax department for not disclosing that he was a director in Young Indian Company, an accused in the Nation Heral misappropriation of assets case.

Aug 09, 2018, 09:32 AM IST
