हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Rajasthan Police suspends ASI in Alwar mob lynching case

The Rajasthan Police today suspended an assistant sub-inspector and sent three other constables to police lines for "delay" in taking Rakbar alias Akbar Khan, who was allegedly lynched by a mob on suspicion of cow smuggling, to a hospital, officials said.

Jul 24, 2018, 09:42 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Subash Chandra says, empowered women make empowered society

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close