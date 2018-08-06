हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Rajya Sabha to discuss SC/ST bill, OBC bill

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led NDA government will bring a constitutional Amendment Bill to restore the original provisions of the SC/ST Act in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament today. The government’s decision for the same came after alliance partners such as Ram Vilas Paswan from Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Ramdas Athawale from Republican Party of India (RPI) mounted pressure.

Aug 06, 2018, 10:10 AM IST
