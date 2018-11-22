हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Ram Mandir is merely a political agenda for BJP, says Congress leader Sachin Pilot

In an exclusive interview with Zee News, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that Ayodhya's Ram Mandir issue is merely a political agenda for BJP. Watch this video to know more.

Nov 22, 2018, 08:32 AM IST
