Morning Breaking: Ratan Tata shares dais with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, prefers to keep mum

Industrialist Ratan Tata shared dais with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat at a function in Mumbai to mark concluding ceremony of the golden jubilee year of Nana Palkar Smriti Samiti the RSS affiliated social service institution that works into the field of patient care. However, Tata did not speak at the function.

Aug 25, 2018, 08:42 AM IST
