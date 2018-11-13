हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: RBI Governor Urjit Patel met PM Modi last week to sort out differences with Centre

RBI governor Urjit Patel is believed to have met Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week in a bid to work out a solution on contentious issues that have been flash point between the Reserve Bank of India and the government during the last few weeks. People aware of the matter said Patel was in New Delhi on Friday and met senior officials in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Nov 13, 2018, 08:48 AM IST
