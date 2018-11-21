हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Resolution passed by Odisha Assembly for women quota

In a move that will bring gender parity in politics and socio-economic development of women, the Odisha Assembly on Tuesday passed a unanimous resolution seeking approval of the Centre for making provision for one-third reservation in the State legislature.

Nov 21, 2018, 08:36 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Four militants, soldier killed in encounter in Shopian

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close