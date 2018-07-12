हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Restore Taj Mahal or demolish it, SC tells government

The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed its anger and disgust over the government’s indifference and “apathy” towards protecting the Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world.

Jul 12, 2018, 11:50 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Centre leaves decision to SC's wisdom on Section 377

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close