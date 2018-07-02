हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Road collapsed in China’s Sichuan

A road in southwest China's Sichuan Province partially collapsed on Sunday, sending its retaining walls to the ground. No casualities were reported. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 02, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
