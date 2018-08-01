हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Rohingyas in India are illegal immigrants, says Kiren Rijiju

While discussing in the monsoon session of the Parliament, Kiren Rijiju said that Rohingyas in India are illegal immigrants and their is no question of providing them with government facilities. Watch the video to know more.

Aug 01, 2018, 08:58 AM IST
