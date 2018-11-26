हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat pitches Ram temple at Hunkar Sabha in Nagpur

The VHP has stepped up efforts in its bid to mount pressure for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and has organised a massive rally in Nagpur called ‘Hunkar Sabha’. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat here talked about Ram temple and its condtruction. Watch full video to know more.

Nov 26, 2018, 10:58 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Only BJP can remove Asaduddin Owaisi from Telangana, says Amit Shah

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close