Morning Breaking: RSS, VHP pitch for construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) would be holding a mega public meeting led by religious leaders and ascetics with the aim of bringing rightful pressure on the union government to clear the bottlenecks in the way of construction of the temple for Sri Ram by passing a suitable law.

Nov 14, 2018, 09:08 AM IST
