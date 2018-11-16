हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Sabaraimala temple doors set to open today in Kerala

As the Sabarimala temple doors are set to open to devotees again, Kerala braces for more protests. Early this morning, activist Trupthi Desai arrived at the Kochi airport and faced stiff protests by BJP activists who had gathered there along with several protesters.

Nov 16, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
