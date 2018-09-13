हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Sanjay Nirupam calls Narendra Modi 'anpadh-gawar'

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates. Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, who has been very vocal of the NDA government at the Centre, has now called Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'anpadh-gawar'. Watch this video to know more.

Sep 13, 2018, 08:18 AM IST
