Morning Breaking: SC orders NBCC to finish incomplete projects of Amprapali Group

In a relief to all the flat buyers of Amrapali group, the Supreme Court has ordered NBCC to finish incomplete projects of the company. Watch the video to know more.

Aug 03, 2018, 09:10 AM IST
