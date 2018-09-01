हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: SC shifts next hearing of article 35 A till January 2019

The Supreme Court has now postponed the hearing till the second week of January in 2019, until the Panchayat polls are concluded. A final date on the hearing will be released later on the Supreme Court website.

Sep 01, 2018, 09:46 AM IST
Morning Breaking: Letter found in Bhima Koregaon raids revealed plot to kill PM Modi

