Zee News
Morning Breaking: SC slams EC over uncontested seats in West Bengal Panchayat polls

Supreme Court on Tuesday has slammed the election commission over uncontested seats in West Bengal panchayat polls. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 04, 2018, 09:50 AM IST
