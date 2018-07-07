हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: SC starts hearing in Ayodhya Case

The hearing in Ayodhya Case has started in Supreme Court. Court has said Namaz offering is an important part of Islam.

Jul 07, 2018, 09:50 AM IST
