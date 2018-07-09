हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: SC verdict on Nirbhaya case review pleas likely today

The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce on Monday its verdict on the review pleas of three of the four convicts who were given the death penalty in the ‘Nirbhaya’ gang rape and murder case.

Jul 09, 2018, 09:26 AM IST
