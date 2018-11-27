हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: SDPI demands Babri Masjid reconstruction at Ayodhya

Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) demanded that the government 'abide by its promise to rebuild the Babri Masjid', and announced that it would hold a big rally in New Delhi on December 6 to agitate for this demand. Watch full video to know more.

Nov 27, 2018, 09:10 AM IST
