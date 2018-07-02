हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Selfie in flood, invitation to death

In Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad a youth tried to click selfie during flood and this landed him in trouble. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 02, 2018, 08:58 AM IST
