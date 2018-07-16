हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Seven killed, 40 injured in Jammu and Kashmir landslide

Seven persons were killed and over 29 injured in a landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday, officials said.

Jul 16, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
