Morning Breaking: Short film on PM Modi released "Chalo Jeete Hain"

A short film, which is said to be inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s childhood, was screened for the Bharatiya Janata Party MPs and its leaders at the Parliament’s library building on Friday.

Jul 29, 2018, 10:02 AM IST
