Morning Breaking: Should Army have taken Rahul Gandhi along, asks Manohar Parrikar

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday slammed opposition for spreading skepticism and negativity and asked if the Congress would have believed in the surgical strikes if the Army had taken its President Rahul Gandhi along on the mission.

Jul 17, 2018, 10:56 AM IST
