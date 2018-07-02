हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Sikhs among 19 dead in Jalalabad suicide attack

At least 19 people, including 10 members of Afghanistan's Sikh minority, have been killed in a suicide bombing in the eastern city of Jalalabad, according to officials.

Jul 02, 2018, 09:22 AM IST
