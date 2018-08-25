हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Situation under control in Muzaffarnagar, section 144 imposed

The situation in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar is under control now. Section 144 has been imposed in the area. Watch this video to know more.

Aug 25, 2018, 08:42 AM IST
