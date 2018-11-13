हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Soldier killed in sniper attack along LoC in Poonch

An army soldier was killed and another injured in a sniper attack by Pakistani forces along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the second death due to sniper attack in the last 24 hours and the fourth since Saturday along the LoC south of Pir Panjal range.

Nov 13, 2018, 08:24 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Army Chief Bipin Rawat’s stern warning to terror ‘recruits’ in Jammu and Kashmir

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close