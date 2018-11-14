हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Sonia Gandhi accuses BJP of undermining Jawaharlal Nehru’s legacy

United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “undermining the legacy” of India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, and urged the people to honour the late leader by fighting with determination to safeguard the country’s democracy.

Nov 14, 2018, 13:09 PM IST
