Morning Breaking: Special train to follow in Lord Ram's steps

The Indian Railways on Wednesday flagged off a special tourist train — the long-awaited Shri Ramayana Express — that will run on the Ramayana circuit and cover major locations related to the Hindu epic.

Nov 15, 2018, 08:14 AM IST
