Morning Breaking: Sumitra Mahajan to meet all party leaders today

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan will meet all party leaders today. She will hold discussions with leaders of various parties seeking their support for the smooth functioning of the Monsoon Session.

Jul 17, 2018, 10:12 AM IST
