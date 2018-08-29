हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Supreme Court dismisses Upendra Rai's plea against investigating officer

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the petition filed by accused and arrested journalist, Upendra Rai, seeking to change Rajeshwar Singh as the investigating officer in a corruption case.

Aug 29, 2018, 12:56 PM IST
