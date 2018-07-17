हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Supreme Court fixes Shopian firing case hearing on July 30

The Supreme Court on Monday fixed July 30 for further hearing in the petition filed by Lt Col Karamveer Singh who had moved the court to quash the Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Police’s FIR against his son Major Aditya Kumar.

Jul 17, 2018, 09:26 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Clash outside the gym in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close