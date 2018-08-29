हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Supreme Court orders re-verification of 10% of names included in NRC final draft

The Supreme Court on Tuesday favoured a sample re-verification of at least 10 percent of the names included in the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Assam, and raised questions on the Centre’s proposal to allow those who were excluded to submit additional linkage documents for claiming legacy.

Aug 29, 2018, 11:32 AM IST
Next
Video

Biplab Deb says ducks can raise oxygen levels in water bodies, plans to distribute ducklings

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close