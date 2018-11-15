हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Supreme Court refuses to go into price of Rafale jets

There is no sovereign guarantee that Dassault will meet its obligation of delivering the 36 Rafale fighter jets for which the country signed a Rs. 59,000-crore deal, the government admitted in Supreme Court on Wednesday. Watch this video to know more.

Nov 15, 2018, 09:14 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: 16-year-old killed, 8 hurt as car rams 5 vehicles in Delhi

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close