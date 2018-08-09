हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Supreme Court warns Amrapalit group not to play smart with court

The Supreme Court Wednesday asked the Amrapali Group to submit a list of its properties which can be sold to raise funds to complete its unfinished projects. The court also warned that its directors will be rendered homeless if they do not act appropriately.

Aug 09, 2018, 09:28 AM IST
