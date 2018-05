Morning Breaking: Suraj Krishna secures All India Rank 1 in JEE Mains 2018 Paper 1 results

Bhogi Suraj Krishna from Vijayawada secured All India Rank 1 as the Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday declared the JEE Main 2018 Paper 1 results on official websites jeemain.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Suraj Krishna, who topped JEE Mains 2018, is a General Category student.