Morning Breaking: Sushma Swaraj slams trolls with twitter polls

Sushma Swaraj's husband Swaraj Kaushal on Sunday gave a deeply emotional response to an ugly, abusive tweet targetting the foreign minister over the grant of passport to an inter-faith couple last month. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 02, 2018, 09:08 AM IST
