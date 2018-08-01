हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Teacher crosses river by using rope in Pithoragarh

A teacher in Pithoragarh used rope to cross river and went to his school after heavy rains resulted in flood like situation in Uttarakhand. Watch the video to know more.

Aug 01, 2018, 10:04 AM IST
