Zee News
Morning Breaking: Ten missing after boat turns turtle in Godavari river

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information from Andhra Pradesh where ten people have gone missing after boat turns turtle in Godavari river. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 15, 2018, 09:02 AM IST
Video

