Morning Breaking: Tension grips Malpura in Rajasthan's Tonk district after mob attacks Kanwariyas

Tension gripped Tonk district in Rajasthan on Thursday after stones were hurled and a vehicle was set on fire in a clash between Kanwariyas and members of the minority community. Police said 14 pilgrims were injured in the incident.

Aug 25, 2018, 08:22 AM IST
