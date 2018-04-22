हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Terrorists runs away during checking at checkpost in Kulgam

A terrorists fled away during checking at checkpost in Kulgam, J&K. Watch to know more.

Apr 22, 2018, 08:14 AM IST
