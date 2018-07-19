हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Terrorists waiting to infiltrate, attack Indian Navy Base; Sources

Pakistan based terror groups — Lashkar-a-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) are planning to launch Pathankot style attack on India soil and target Indian Naval Base, according to an Intelligence Agency report.

Jul 19, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Modi has convened a meeting of the Lokpal selection committee

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close