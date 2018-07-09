हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Thieves get caught on CCTV stealing car in Bihar

2 people were caught on camera stealing a Bolero car that was parked in a locality in Bihar. Police are investigating the case.

Jul 09, 2018, 09:24 AM IST
