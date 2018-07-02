हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: This couple gifted helmets to guests in their wedding

In Bihar's Chapra district a couple gifted helmets to the gues who attended their wedding. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 02, 2018, 09:18 AM IST
