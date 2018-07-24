हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: This UP govt school beats convent school in education system

Uttar Pradesh's Mau has a special government school which has beaten Convent schools in education. This govt. school has facilities like any convent school. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 24, 2018, 12:14 PM IST
