Zee News
Morning Breaking: Thunderstorm lashes Amreli district in Gujarat

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on heavy rains in Gujarat which has paralyzed normal life in Amreli district of Gujarat. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 15, 2018, 08:56 AM IST
